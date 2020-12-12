British national treasure Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83.

One of the UK's most well-loved actress', Dame Barbara died peacefully from Alzheimer's at a London care home on Thursday evening. She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

Her husband, Scott Mitchell, said she would be remembered for the "love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives", with The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paying tribute to her acting and charity work.

Born in Shoreditch on August 6, 1937, Windsor was the daughter of a fruit-and-veg street seller and a dressmaker, instantly taking to acting from a young age before going on to become one of the nation's most iconic on-screen figures in the Carry On films and, later, the British TV soap EastEnders.

Actor Steve McFadden, who plays Dame Barbara's on-screen son Phil Mitchell, said: "I truly loved Barbara and, like everyone, I am going to miss her terribly. When anyone ever asked what she was like, I would always say she was everything you would hope she would be, and more."

Sir Elton John added: "The world has lost the biggest ray of light. And heaven has the sweetest and funniest angel."

We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family. pic.twitter.com/tXgyJTci6V — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 11, 2020

May she rest in peace.