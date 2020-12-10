“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. AirPods are one of Apple’s best selling products, so it only made sense to add to the family, with the $549 AirPods Max.

The new design is available in five colors: silver, space gray, sky blue, pink, and green, and the unique design really makes the AirPods Max stand out (kind of like the AirPods did when they first dropped). The knit mesh canopy is made to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure and it really makes a difference. The Telescoping arms allow you to adjust the headphones easily and they stay in place.

After spending a day with these on, listening to music and watching the Euphoria holiday special, these might be my staple headphones for a while. Here’s why.