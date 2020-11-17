A new black-and-white trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) was just shared by HBO Max.

Fans have clamored for the director's vision since the original landed with a thud, critically speaking, back in 2017. After the initial disappointment, details leaked about behind-the-scenes drama and mandates from Warner Bros. that led to a muddled and strange final project. Joss Whedon had to take over directorial duties after Snyder took time away from the film to grieve for his daughter who passed away while the film was in post-production. This is widely viewed as the reason the film suffered severe tonal problems, going from Snyder's grim style to the upbeat and funny flourishes of Whedon seemingly at random. Whedon was also forced by the studio to cut the film down to a tight two hours.

Now, fans are getting the occasional glimpse of what's new in the expanded and reimagined version straight from the brain of the cultishly adored director himself. Coming Soon reports that the new film will include around 5 minutes of new material and about $70 million worth of new effects and edits to bring the overall style of the film in line with his ideas. The four-hour-long movie is set to premiere in 2021 as a four-part mini-series before being cut together into one long director's cut.