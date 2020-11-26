Halle Berry has responded to a circulating rumor about her bedroom skills ... or lack thereof.

The rumor was briefly mentioned during a recent episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queens, when the panelists began discussing which celebrities they believed were good in bed. At one point during the discussion, the women speculated Toni Braxton knew how to please in the sheets; however, LisaRaye McCoy immediate added, "We don't know what [Braxton] is doing in the bedroom. She might be like Halle Berry."

Claudia Jordan then pressed McCoy on the comment: "Wait ... What do you mean about Halle Berry. She's not supposed to be good in the bed?"

"That's what they said. That's what I read. And that's what I heard. That's what they say," McCoy responded.

The moment immediately made headlines and eventually caught Berry's attention. On Wednesday night, the Oscar-winning actress quote-tweeted a HotNewHipHop post linking to a story titled, "LisaRaye McCoy Suggests Halle Berry Is Bad In Bed: 'That's What I Heard.'"

Berry, who was once crowned Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive, didn't seem too fazed by the remarks, and brushed it off with an amusing clapback.

"Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know," Berry tweeted along with a crying laughing emjoi face.

Berry confirmed her relationship with producer/singer Van Hunt via Instagram this year. Sources recently told Us magazine the couple has only been dating for a few months, but "their chemistry is through the roof."

"She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself," the insider said. "He’s a wonderful, caring man."