Eddie Hassell, the actor who played Clay in the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right, has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas, Variety reports.

According to Hassell's representative, the actor was shot on Sunday morning during an alleged carjacking, though the crime is still being investigated by authorities. It's also unclear where in Texas the incident took place.

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas, and started acting in his late teens. He appeared in The Kids Are All Right alongside Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hucherson, and more, as well as making cameos in several other films like the apocalyptic movie 2012.

Aside from his roles on the silver screen, Hassell also appeared in a handful of television shows during his career including, Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Oliver Beene, Joan of Arcadia, Til Death, Southland, Bones, Devious Maids, Longmire, and the NBC sci-fi thriller series Surface.

Hassell's career spanned across most of the 2000's into the 2010's. He was also an avid skateboarder and surfer.