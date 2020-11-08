Many have taken to social media to grieve the tragic death of Alex Trebek. The beloved host of Jeopardy! passed away on Sunday morning following a tough battle with pancreatic cancer.

The news arrived via the game show’s official Twitter handle: “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

A number of celebrities shared their best memories from watching the show, also commenting on his kindness and curiosity. Trebek was the game show’s host since its 1984 syndication.

“I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember,” John Legend tweeted.

See how more Hollywood names are paying respects to the legendary game show host below.