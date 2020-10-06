Universal Pictures’ A-list, all-woman spy thriller The 355 has received its first official trailer.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Penelope Cruz, the film follows CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain), as she assembles a team of spies from international agencies to prevent a top-secret weapon from falling into the wrong hands. While the women are intense rivals, they put aside their differences in order to save the world. According to Variety, the film’s title comes from the code name of the first woman spy in the American Revolution.

Written by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg and directed by Kinberg, the film stars Nyong’o as MI6 agent Khadijah, Kruger as German agent Marie, Cruz as Colombian psychologist Graciela, and Bingbing as Lin Mi Sheng, a mysterious woman from China who tracks the 355’s movements. Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez also star.

The film is Kinberg’s second directorial project following his debut with superhero sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Chastain, who also executive produced the film, first suggested the concept of a women-led spy movie when working with Kinberg on X-Men.

Interestingly, the film was held up in 2018 when Bingbing disappeared for months after being accused of tax evasion. She eventually accepted the charges and paid over $100 million in fines, back taxes, interest, and late payment fees.

The 355 is slated for theatrical release on Jan. 15, 2021.