Jessica Chastain

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Amy Poehler, James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says Amy Poehler's Kathryn Bigelow Marriage Joke 'Went too Far'

Back in 2013, Poehler poked fun at the two directors' marriage, as well as Bigelow's award-winning 'Zero Dark Thirty.'

tara mahadevan207 days ago
Nicole Kidman is seen being surprised at the Oscars
Pop Culture

Here’s the Truth About Nicole Kidman Photo Being Circulated as Reaction Shot to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

The reaction shot of Nicole Kidman quickly became ubiquitous on Twitter and elsewhere, with many claiming it was linked to Will Smith's Oscars slap.

Trace William Cowen1571 days ago
oscar jess
Pop Culture

Jessica Chastain Joins in on Reactions to Her Viral Oscar Isaac Red Carpet Moment

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac got the people talking ahead of the upcoming premiere of their new HBO limited series 'Scenes From a Marriage.'

Brenton Blanchet1774 days ago
the 355
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for All-Woman Spy Film ‘The 355’ f/ Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and More

Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer for the women-led spy thriller, 'The 355,' starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penelope Cruz.

tara mahadevan2111 days ago
Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia
Sports

Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Part of Ownership Group of NWSL Expansion Team

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is part of a number of members of an ownership group for an NWSL expansion team, making her the youngest pro sports owner in the U.S.

Gavin Evans2187 days ago
Advertisement
'It: Chapter Two' poster
Pop Culture

'It: Chapter Two' Can't Top Original's Debut, Scores Second-Highest Opening Weekend for Horror Movie

As expected, 'It: Chapter Two' made a lot of money during its opening weekend.

Gavin Evans2504 days ago
This is a photo of Dark Phoenix.
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Dips 83 Percent in Box Office for Second Friday

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' had another bad slump this week.

Eric Diep2589 days ago
'Dark Phoenix' Press Junket x Complex News
Pop Culture

'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle

Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.

Khal2599 days ago
sophie turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Shocked to Hear First-Ever ‘Game of Thrones’ Poster May Have Foretold Series' Ending

Some people believe the series' first poster gave the ending away.

Alex Galbraith2605 days ago
Jessica Chastain
Pop Culture

Jessica Chastain Criticizes ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger'

The Oscar-nominated actress wasn't pleased with this controversial plot point.

Joshua Espinoza2628 days ago
Advertisement
octavia spencer
Pop Culture

Octavia Spencer on LeBron Helping Her Get Equal Pay: 'He Never Has Any Problem With an Assist'

Spencer revealed how LeBron stepped up for her during a panel at Sundance.

Alex Galbraith2726 days ago
Viola Davis the help
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Says She Regrets Starring in 'The Help'

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” she said of the 2011 film. Davis stars in 'Widows,' which hits theaters November 16.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2866 days ago
Octavia Spencer Jessica Chastain
Pop Culture

Jessica Chastain on Fighting for Octavia Spencer's Raise: 'Your Silence is Your Discrimination'

Jessica Chastain breaks down the reason she made sure Octavia Spencer got a salary raise after she learned how much less the Oscar Award–winning actress made than her and other white actresses.

Victoria L. Johnson2963 days ago
X Men
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'The New Mutants' Are Being Delayed for Major Reshoots

'The New Mutants' and 'Dark Phoenix' will now hit theaters in 2019 instead.

Sajae Elder3034 days ago
Advertisement
This is a photo of It 2.
Pop Culture

Jessica Chastain Might Play Adult Bev in ‘It: Chapter Two’

The second chapter of the hugely successfuly horror flick is set for release on Sept. 6, 2019.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App