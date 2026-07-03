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James Cameron Says Amy Poehler's Kathryn Bigelow Marriage Joke 'Went too Far'
Back in 2013, Poehler poked fun at the two directors' marriage, as well as Bigelow's award-winning 'Zero Dark Thirty.'
Here’s the Truth About Nicole Kidman Photo Being Circulated as Reaction Shot to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
The reaction shot of Nicole Kidman quickly became ubiquitous on Twitter and elsewhere, with many claiming it was linked to Will Smith's Oscars slap.
Jessica Chastain Joins in on Reactions to Her Viral Oscar Isaac Red Carpet Moment
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac got the people talking ahead of the upcoming premiere of their new HBO limited series 'Scenes From a Marriage.'
Watch the First Trailer for All-Woman Spy Film ‘The 355’ f/ Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and More
Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer for the women-led spy thriller, 'The 355,' starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penelope Cruz.
Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Part of Ownership Group of NWSL Expansion Team
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is part of a number of members of an ownership group for an NWSL expansion team, making her the youngest pro sports owner in the U.S.
'It: Chapter Two' Can't Top Original's Debut, Scores Second-Highest Opening Weekend for Horror Movie
As expected, 'It: Chapter Two' made a lot of money during its opening weekend.
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Dips 83 Percent in Box Office for Second Friday
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' had another bad slump this week.
'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle
Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.
Sophie Turner Shocked to Hear First-Ever ‘Game of Thrones’ Poster May Have Foretold Series' Ending
Some people believe the series' first poster gave the ending away.
Jessica Chastain Criticizes ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger'
The Oscar-nominated actress wasn't pleased with this controversial plot point.
Octavia Spencer on LeBron Helping Her Get Equal Pay: 'He Never Has Any Problem With an Assist'
Spencer revealed how LeBron stepped up for her during a panel at Sundance.
Viola Davis Says She Regrets Starring in 'The Help'
“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” she said of the 2011 film. Davis stars in 'Widows,' which hits theaters November 16.
Jessica Chastain on Fighting for Octavia Spencer's Raise: 'Your Silence is Your Discrimination'
Jessica Chastain breaks down the reason she made sure Octavia Spencer got a salary raise after she learned how much less the Oscar Award–winning actress made than her and other white actresses.
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'The New Mutants' Are Being Delayed for Major Reshoots
'The New Mutants' and 'Dark Phoenix' will now hit theaters in 2019 instead.
Jessica Chastain Donates $2,000 to Fertility Fund of Woman Who Criticized Her
Jessica Chastain is a real one.
Fan-Made 'It: Chapter 2' Trailer Stars Chris Pratt, Jessica Chastain, and More
The real move comes out next fall.
Jessica Chastain Might Play Adult Bev in ‘It: Chapter Two’
The second chapter of the hugely successfuly horror flick is set for release on Sept. 6, 2019.
Jessica Chastain Helped Octavia Spencer Get Paid 5 Times Her Salary
This is what solidarity looks like.