War With Grandpa has been able to dethrone Tenet and climb to the top of the domestic box office.

According to Deadline, the 101 Studios film grossed $1.1M on Friday, $1.5M on Saturday, had a 38 percent surge, and is expected to pull in $988,000 on Sunday. War With Grandpa was able to put together this impressive weekend despite 16 percent of the US marketplace still being closed—including big markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York state. Also, only seven of California theaters in Regal’s national 536 location count are open.

"Really pleased that 101 Studios was able to offer audiences a comedy that is bringing the whole family back to theaters," the president of Distribution at 101 Studios, Laurent Ouaknine, said about the country's response to the film.

For Tenet, the Christopher Nolan film was able to earn $48.3 million domestically and $323.3 million worldwide in the seven weeks since its release. It pulled in $2.1 million during this weekend putting it in second place for the week. Following Tenet and War With Grandpa was Disney's Hocus Pocus. The studio decided to re-release the 1993 cult classic just in time for spooky season. Despite the Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy-starring film airing on Freeform throughout the month, Disney was still able to re-rock the movie and earn $1.1 million.