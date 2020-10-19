The synopsis for the LeBron James-led sequel to Space Jam has surfaced online and it sounds pretty nutty. Tweeted by writer Ben Mekler, it describes James and his son being trapped in a world that features iconic Warner Bros. "stories and characters." James must ultimately save his son from a "powerful force" paid by Don Cheadle. And yes, there will be basketball.

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," the synopsis reads. "With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

Space Jam: A New Legacy was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, Duncan Henderson, Maverick Carter, and James. Earlier this year, Carter shared a teaser for the film, which is tentatively scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.