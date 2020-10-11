Sharon Osbourne has shed more light on her years-long battle with depression as well as her past suicide attempt.

The 68-year-old opened up about her struggles during a special episode of The Talk, ahead of World Mental Health Day. Osbourne told her co-hosts and viewers she had tried to kill herself back in 2016 because she simply lost hope.

"Four years ago, I was finding things very, very difficult—and I've been medicated for 28 years ... but four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention," she said. "I just couldn't bear it."

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood recalled the incident: "I remember that time, and I remember us wanting to give you your space and your privacy."

Osbourne said that following her suicide attempt, she went to a facility to receive treatment. It was there that she met two young women who inadvertently motivated her to push through and get better.

"They weren't even related. Young girls, and both of them, their mothers had committed suicide," she said. "And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into, 'C'mon, am I going to do this to my family, to my babies? No way.' And that shocked me — it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together. It was like, 'Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.'"

You can hear Osbourne's full comments above.

The mother of three has addressed her mental health issues on The Talk over the last several years. In 2019, she revealed she had made three suicide attempts.

"Talking about my depression and it's like, you know, saying 'Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was OK. The second, alright. The third time, oi!" she said during an episode last year. "But it's like, I'm still here. I still do what I do. And you struggle. But it's like… I wished everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses. But you can't… And we lived happily ever after. No we don't!"

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or texting 741-741. The crisis center provides free support 24/7.