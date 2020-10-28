Breakout Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who played the titular character's sister Shuri, is eager to be involved in a possible all-women Avengers film.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Wright suggested that the possibility is actually quite high, and that there's already people working to make it happen. "I don’t think we have to fight for it," she said of the proposed film, which she said prolific Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Victoria Alonso has already been vocal about.

“[Alonso] is very strong about spearheading it, alongside [Marvel CCO] Kevin [Feige]," Wright said. "It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

As for who she would want to see in the film, the alum of Black Mirror and Guava Island had a long list of who she could fight alongside. One of her suggestions was that her Black Panther co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Basset could fight against a threat. She also brought up Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. "Definitely have to have Captain Marvel, definitely," she said.

Recently, Wright opened up about discussions regarding a Blank Panther sequel following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death at age 43. While her future in the MCU is all but guaranteed, she admitted that the thought of doing any further Black Panther material without him would feel "kinda strange." She added, "We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

As far back as 2018, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been on board with an all-women spinoff. “That would be amazing if the opportunity came up,” Coogler said. “There’s a whole section of the film where T’Challa is out of the movie and you’re just following the women. That’s one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it, and I didn’t expect that.”

He added that the talented actresses could “easily carry their own movie.”