During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Khloé Kardashian defended her sister's much-criticized 40th birthday party on a private island.

Kim faced scrutiny over her post sharing the details about the birthday vacation, in which somewhere between 20 to 30 of her family and friends celebrated the occasion. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island," she wrote on Twitter. While Khloé said that she understands the criticism, she also defended the party and stressed that it was done in the safest way possible.

"I haven't heard a lot about it," she said of the criticism, "But I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or... I don't really know the extent of it, but I... This year is a frustrating year, I get it." Expanding upon her understanding of people's frustrations further, she added, "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th, and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

She highlighted that while she can't reveal where exactly the private island was, she said that people were grateful for the tourism aspect. "Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good," she added. "And we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it. It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I don't want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened."

As for who was on the guest list, she said it was pretty much the whole family with one exception. "Whole family went," except for Kylie, she said. During her time on the show, she also spoke about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end, and whether she might entertain the idea of a spin-off show in the future.

Watch both clips from her appearance on the show above.