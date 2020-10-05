In a world where everyone seems to understand that the life we're seeing on our social media timelines isn't the full story, it's insane when you realize how involved random folks can be in the lives of public figures like Jordyn Woods. Woods, who's in her Michael Jordan year, has gone through it—there's no reason to go through all of it, because we're past all of it, but one can imagine that Woods has done a lot of growing up over the last few years. In an industry where she could've gone down a dangerous path and maybe have become a statistic illustrating how Hollywood eats its young, she's stood tall. And today, she's standing tall for herself.

Today, Jordyn Woods is announcing that she's started an OnlyFans account. It's right here. The platform, which started in 2016, is a subscription-based model where, for a fee, all kinds of content can be distributed for only fans. The service has been primarily seen as dealing in the NSFW category, although everyone from Beyoncé to The-Dream to Bella Thorne has used the platform, turning it into a social media phenomenon during the 2020 quarantine, which makes sense, considering how everyone is stuck indoors with nothing to do.

Thorne's debut on the service, in particular, called for renewed conversations on how the people who made the OnlyFans platform what it is—through their oft-ignored bravery in even putting themselves out there like that—were seen as "less than" the celebs capitalizing on the OnlyFans trend, and it looks like Woods has made sure that those conversations were had before any announcement was made. "It's been so exciting consulting with Jordyn about launching her OnlyFans in a way that's supportive and engaged with sex workers," says Casey Calvert, award-winning adult performer and director. Adds Abigail Mac, award-winning adult performer and OnlyFans superstar: "Jordyn is an incredible ally. I'm so grateful she is using her massive influence to help destigmatize sex work on OnlyFans."

During a recent conversation with Woods about her OnlyFans debut, she said that she's "not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves."

Complex caught up with Woods last week, roughly 12 hours after President Trump announced that he has COVID-19. She spoke on everything from her decision to start her OnlyFans account and how it will fit into her work to her upcoming film Trigger (which premieres on BET+ on October 22), what's coming to her fitness platform FRSTPLACE, and much more.

How have you been throughout the pandemic and in quarantine? You've even celebrated a birthday during quarantine. How has Jordyn Woods been?

It's such a weird time. I never imagined in my 23 years of life that I would experience something like this. And what is more reassuring, which is also not as reassuring, is that everyone is in the same boat. The pandemic has put everything into perspective that no matter how rich, how poor, what job, whatever you have, [everyone] is susceptible to the pandemic. And it's really unfortunate. 2020 has been very unforgiving. And even with everything that's going on with... Just, I don't even know where to begin.

We're living in a world where our president has COVID-19.

That's exactly my point. You could be the president and still get COVID. It's just a crazy year. But the thing about me is when life throws me things, I always try to make the best of it. And I feel like the pandemic has had its benefits, too. You allow yourself to spend a lot more time with your family and the people that matter, and you realize what really matters and what doesn't. And on top of that, for someone like me, it has inspired a lot of different business ideas and different ways to hustle and to make money and to find new hobbies.

Speaking of new and different ways to hustle, word is you've started an OnlyFans account, which is something that I think for a lot of people has popped off specifically this year throughout the quarantine. Its also been a huge topic of discussion. Talk about your decision to start an OnlyFans and what you hope to do with the account.

I didn't hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that's because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw. I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I've been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it's cause it's hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it's provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it's provocative. Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment. And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show.

I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me it was, "I'm not just doing it," like I'm taking photos out of my phone and posting it. I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We're creating art on here; we're not posting just random selfies. There's going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it's completely different than anything that I've ever done. I knew that because of everything I've gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it's about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there.

I also know that it can be concerning because whenever celebrities or public figures join a platform, the people that are already on it are scared that it's going to be tainted or that it's going to change their livelihood. For the people that are on there that are making a living on it and killing it on there, I'm not coming on there to take away from anything that they've already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves. I felt like it was a great opportunity, and I'm so excited to join it and be a part of it, and I'm even more excited for my genuine supporters and followers and whoever decides to join gets to see that part of me. Every single day I get tweets or comments [saying], "When are you dropping the OnlyFans?" I bet it's going to be shocking to people, but when they understand the bigger picture, I think it'll all make sense.

When talking about the content on your OnlyFans, you specifically mentioned photos. Will you just be posting images, or are there a bigger picture ideas for what the content on your OnlyFans will be?

I mean, I see it as a platform to grow with and something to post whatever. As for me, I know that these images are going to speak volumes on their own, but who's to say [what the content will be] in a year from now? It's not limited to just photos, but you know, with any good project, I think you just kind of try it out and then you grow with it. So I think as time goes on, it'll evolve into even something even bigger.

What are some of the influences or inspiration behind the images you've been working on?

I feel like I pull inspiration from everywhere. I've always been someone that's inspired by the person walking down the street or the person on my television or someone on Instagram. I've never really had one solid inspiration as a person. I pull—I'm like a sponge. I pull from everything. Especially growing up, there wasn't really anyone that looked like me that I could look up to.

For me, it's just cool working with a team that everyone has their own unique vision. And as it comes together, it all is reflected. So it's really going to change every single shoot every single time for the beginning.

Are people going to be seeing you less on Instagram because your focus is going to be on OnlyFans?

No, not necessarily. I feel like it's just going to be two different types of content. I love all of my social media platforms. I love Instagram. I love Twitter. I just feel like OnlyFans gives me a completely separate opportunity to really be on a platform that has no judgment. Sometimes, when people step out of their shell, it's a lot for people to digest. For me, I want people to be able to be prepared to take it in [the OnlyFans content].

In speaking of people being prepared for the next chapter of Jordyn Woods, I'm wondering how you have prepared for this, or is this something that's kind of just been like a natural progression?

Whenever you take a jump or a step in life, it can be scary regardless of what it is. I'm about to launch, I have it, and I'm terrified because I don't think people [will] know how to process [the OnlyFans account] initially, but for me, since I know what this is about, I can prepare myself for whatever anyone has to say, but I already know going into anything, there's going to be judgment. Any project, there's going to be people that don't understand, whether it's something like OnlyFans or whether it's a movie or a YouTube video. Whenever you put yourself out there, you're vulnerable to what people say, but if you know who you are and you're confident in what you're doing, and that's what you want to do, it shouldn't matter what anyone else has to say. I'm kind of prepared for this moment, but it is scary. It is scary. You just never know how people are going to react to certain things.

Shifting gears, you mentioned movies, and I know you were in BET+'s Sacrifice, and you're in the upcoming film Trigger. Are you trying to go all the way with an acting career?

I think as people get to know me, they realize that I'm like a modern-day Renaissance woman. I want to do everything. I try everything, and acting is just another layer to who I am. I decided to take on the lead role of the Nessa in the movie Trigger because it was a director that I had worked with previously on the movie Sacrifice with Paula Patton, Chris Stokes. And I felt like, you know, you always got to start somewhere. And it was scary. Just like, just like the OnlyFans it was scary to do.

But I think that the main thing is just being confident. It's a thriller movie, and, really, what I want people to take from it is just to have a little distraction from the craziness. Some people might love it. Some people might hate it. Some people might laugh. Some people might cry. However it makes you feel, I just want you to have a moment to forget about what's going on in the world and dive into the movie.

It was a lot of fun. I worked with Wesley Jonathan and Flex Alexander, who are what I consider acting vets. It was really awesome. We worked long hours. I remember after we were done, I was so sick because we would shoot throughout the whole night. My immune system was shot, but it was so much fun. There's a lot more to come. I would love to eventually get into producing and directing and creating my own films. I have some ideas for that already, but as for acting, I feel like this is just a starting point. The possibilities are endless.

What are you watching when you're trying to just escape life?

It's difficult because I am actually not very good at paying attention, but I like short TV series. Like, I watched all Stranger Things, American Horror Story, and Euphoria. I kind of have stay in the same zone. I love documentaries. I love murder mysteries. I also love competition shows. Like, I just watched The Floor Is Lava. Love it.

Have you been really invested in what's going on with the election this year?

I feel like it's our right to be aware of what's going on. I feel like because of how crazy the world is, we have to be aware, no matter how much we don't want to know, or no matter how much we don't. It's only right. We have such a responsibility right now, bigger than ever, to make sure that our voices [are] heard. And I know that, especially in young people, it's like, "Well, my vote doesn't matter. Like, it's one person; I'm not going to change anything." And if we have thousands of us with the same mentality, then we're not going to achieve anything. So I think that right now, it's really our right to pay attention and to know what's going on so we can help try to change the future and change where the direction it's headed towards. And I feel more strongly now to pay attention than ever.

This quarantine has also been huge for examining the Black Lives Matter movement as well, especially after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. How have you been dealing with all of that?

It's obviously difficult. I have a sister, I have family, I have brothers. It could be any of us. But this isn't new at all, so it's great that the social injustice and the systematic racism that Black people face daily is finally understood by the rest of America is just—it's sad. It's disappointing, but I feel like it's time to change. Unfortunately, Breonna didn't really receive the justice that she deserved, but I just hope that she knows that her purpose on this earth was so much bigger than her and that there can be a really true change, and the justice system, and that my future daughter and my future son can walk and feel comfortable enough to, you know, ask for help.

What else is Jordyn Woods working on outside of creating iconic photos and making movies?

I'm really into the fitness space. Fitness has been really key for my mental health, through losing my father and everything that I've gone through. I've always resorted to fitness, not to look a certain way, but really just to feel a certain way. Last year, I created my fitness platform called FRSTPLACE, but recently we've been getting more into the tech space, and I have an app launching soon for my FRSTPLACE platform. It's been really awesome because I've seen people come together through the platform that I've created, working towards goals and being better.

Ideally, I feel that my purpose here is to do as much as I can, to be able to help as many people as I can. Sometimes that, that path that looks a little bit different, or sometimes you have to film the movie to get to the next point to film the next movie, to be able to have a platform to help however many people I can. The goal is just to keep doing fun, creative things and helping people along the way. Like I said, I'm trying to be a modern-day Renaissance woman and do everything.