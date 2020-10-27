Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon has passed away. She was 36.

Foxx shared the news of her death in an Instagram post Monday, along with a series of photos of the two throughout the years. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned...," he wrote. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..." DeOndra is the child of Foxx’s mother Louise Annette Dixon and his stepfather George Dixon.

"I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show...," Foxx continued. "Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money." In a 2019 interview with Extra, DeOndra discussed her plans for the future, saying, "I want a boyfriend, I want to get married pretty soon and I hope I get married to Chris Brown because he's my man."

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on... tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys," Foxx wrote. "And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music."

DeOndra was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. In her biography on the organization's website, Dixon talked about her love for dancing. "I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer," she said. "My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I've danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I've danced at the Grammy’s."

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me...," Foxx added. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers."