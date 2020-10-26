Complex Networks has partnered with Twitch to launch a series of interactive shows, with three of them launching this month.

The first series from Complex to reach the streaming platform is One of One, in which host Jake Polino shows viewers the process of customizations live. Covering everything from sneakers and hats, to grills and car wraps, Polino will interact with the audience to crowdsource some elements of the design. The show is set to premiere Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET, and will air every Monday and Wednesday at the same time slot.

"We are thrilled to partner with Complex Networks as they continue to embrace this ever-transforming industry," said Head of New Verticals at Twitch, Jane Weedon. "Through this partnership, we’re bringing the loyal readers and viewers of Complex behind the scenes, giving them editing power and creating a space for collaboration. This is the beginning of what we see as the next phase of online entertainment—one we are excited to see become common amongst the media and entertainment industries."

The second show is The Daily Drift, in which hosts Hannah Rad and Tino Cochino offer viewers a catch-up on the latest pop-culture news. The show premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27 and will air Tuesday through Fridays at 3 p.m. ET.

The third show premiering this month is Type Beat Battle, in which two rising producers will be matched against each other in a weekly competition. Ryanimay will host the show, which airs weekly on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET from Oct. 30.

"Complex has one of the most loyal and engaged audiences who rely on us to lead the conversation on fashion, music and culture," added Nick Wang, Head of Distribution and Business Development at Complex Networks. "It was only natural for us to bring this audience to Twitch’s innovative service and give our fans a way to literally be a part of those conversations. We are thrilled to have a new way to engage with and bring more amazing content to our fans through Twitch."

Check out the Complex Twitch channel here.