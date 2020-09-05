UPDATED 9/5 at 3:42 p.m. ET: Ray Fisher took to Twitter shortly after Warner Bros. released its statement to combated claims that he refused to cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

In the posts, Ray showed his followers an email that was dated Aug. 26. The email describes a phone call Fisher had with a Warner Pictures—not Warner Media—investigator regarding his complaints.

"Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power," Fisher tweeted. "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after."

The actor then accompanied another post with a video he claimed was taken on Aug. 21. In the video, Fisher makes it clear to his followers that he would be vetting the investigators to assure that the process was fair.

See the original story below.

Warner Bros. fires back at Ray Fisher following the actor's accusations against a top executive at DC Films.

On Friday, Warner Bros. and DC Films released a statement denying that it tried to downplay Fisher's objections to the way Cyborg is represented within the Justice League saga. The studio explains that it properly assessed Fisher's complaints as well as revealed that the actor is not cooperating in an ongoing investigation into the matter.

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal," the statement reads per Variety. "Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions."

This statement follows ongoing allegations Fisher has made against Justice League director Joss Whedon and film producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Earlier this summer Fisher accused Whedon of "emotional behavior" on the set and Johns of belittling him and his agent.

"During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent's) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command," he wrote. "He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career."

This prompted Warner Bros. to launch an investigation into the matter that Fisher initially welcomed. Yet, on Friday, he claimed that DC Films chief Walter Hamada minimized his feelings by "throwing" Whedon and Berg "under the bus."

"So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns," Fisher tweeted. "I will not."

Fisher made his first appearance as Cyborg in 2016's Batman v Superman. He then fully embraced the role for Justice League in 2017. His complaints are centered around scenes that are set to appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League which will be released in 2021.