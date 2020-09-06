The final season of Game of Thrones has become highly divisive, and Maisie Williams has revealed even Kit Harington didn't expect it to come to an end the way it did.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Williams spoke about the decade she spent working on GoT. She added that at one point during production, her co-star and on-screen brother Kit Harington was told that it was going to end one way, only for it to end quite differently.

Spoilers for the final season of 'Game of Thrones' continue below.

“[Kit Harington] expected it to go [Jon Snow’s] way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in Season three that I was going to kill The Night King,’” Williams said of the fate of the show's main antagonist, who was killed by Williams' character Arya Stark in "The Long Night." “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. (Laughs.) Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”

Despite the mixed, but mostly negative reaction to the final Season, Arya Stark's big moment in "The Long Night" did receive praise from fans. Even Drake gave a shoutout to Williams' character during a speech at the Billboard Music Awards last year.

Williams was also asked if she ever used her big moment to tease Harington, who had assumed he was going to kill the Night King for so long. "We do tease Kit, but it's usually about other things, which I probably can't say," she joked. "But I don't tease him about the dagger moment at all, but maybe I should. That's a new weapon that I can use."