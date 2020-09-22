While viewers missed out on Love Island action this summer after the UK version of the show was postponed due to COVID-19, fans of the loved dating show are now getting excited after it was announced that a Nigerian version will be hitting screens soon.

Everyone's favourite guilty pleasure has been picked up by broadcasting networks in both Nigeria and Spain, with Twitter already going crazy after hearing the "non-serious but still chaotic" news.

Well, if you’re looking for non-serious but still chaotic news....Love Island is coming to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/DgWcTUh5Xa — Kovie Biakolo (@koviebiakolo) September 19, 2020

Love island is coming to Nigeria Lmfaooooooooooo omoo — BadGirlMo Forever! (@MoniOsibodu) September 19, 2020

Love Island Nigeria is gonna be hilarious looooool — Salone Bobo 🚀🇸🇱 (@abs1k_) September 20, 2020

cl i’m actually gassed for love island Nigeria. Yoruba boys need a platform to showcase their wickedness to the world and i’m here for it! — gidi! (@prettyboygidi) September 20, 2020

After Love Island Nigeria airs on tv, Topshop are gonna make a t-shirt and slap the logo “Yoruba demon” on it — Dammy Rosewood🤴🏾🌹 (@DammyRosewood) September 20, 2020

ITV Studios recently announced that Atresmedia commissioned the hit series in Spain, and now it's been made official that Love Island will also reach an African audience after Nigerian network Digital Play agreed to host the show.

Rumours of the news originally circulated on social media, but a producer from the upcoming show has now confirmed to TheMetro.co.uk that the first season of the Nigerian version will be broadcast on TVC for terrestrial and 9 Vision Media for digital.

Will you be tuning in?