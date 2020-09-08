Have you had a moment that you wish would never end? If you are a fan of the 1993 film Jurassic Park, you're about to feel that way.

Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in the Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster flick, shared a video of himself singing a duet of "I Remember You" with his Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum. Understandably, diehard fans of the franchise were happy to get a glimpse of these two together on their phones, ahead of their reunion on the big screen next year.

Those who remember seeing Jurassic Park when it came out had another realization.

Neill and Goldblum will be reprising their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently filming in the U.K.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.