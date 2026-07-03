Sing

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Ginuwine, in a white jacket, passionately sings into a microphone on stage.
Music

Ginuwine Sings ‘So Anxious’ a Cappella in L.A. After Lip-Syncing Claims Go Viral

The R&B star cut the music mid-show and addressed viral criticism before proving his vocals live to the crowd.

Mark Elibert124 days ago
Drake, in a white tuxedo, speaks at a microphone. Beside him, a man in a purple suit and white hat holds an award.
Music

Drake Calls Dad Dennis Graham His ‘Favorite Singer’ During Birthday Party Duet

The 6 God sang two songs with his dad onstage.

Mark Elibert616 days ago
Marsha Ambrosius, Justin Timberlake
Music

Marsha Ambrosius Says Falsetto Outro on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" Was Actually Her

The singer initially shared a post about her singing the outro in 2020.

Mark Elibert657 days ago
Ken Jeong walks off stage on 'Masked Singer'
Pop Culture

Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off ‘Masked Singer’ Stage When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed: ‘I’m Done’

In the latest episode of the sing-and-reveal talent show, the comedian walks offstage after the former mayor of New York is revealed as a contestant.

Brenton Blanchet1548 days ago
Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the iconic singer Aretha Franklin, performs on 'American Idol.'
Music

Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Performs "Ain't No Way" During 'American Idol' Audition

Grace Franklin performed "Killing Me Softly" and "Ain't No Way," a song from her late grandmother Aretha Franklin, during her 'American Idol' audition.

Jose Martinez1600 days ago
Advertisement
Nipsey Hussle's daughter at the 2020 Grammy Awards
Music

YG, T.I., and Others Praise Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Singing "I Will Always Love You"

Emani Asghedom’s rendition, shared by Chyna Hussle, has since picked up some traction on social media and seen love from a few of Nipsey's friends.

Brenton Blanchet1740 days ago
T-Pain
Music

T-Pain Insists He Has Nothing But Respect for Usher Following 'This Is Pop' Interview

During a sit-down for the Netflix docuseries, T-Pain recalled Usher's critical comments about his use of Auto-Tune, sending him into a years-long depression.

Joshua Espinoza1851 days ago
A scene from the film 'Jurassic Park.'
Pop Culture

'Jurassic Park' Fans Can't Get Enough of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Duet

Sam Neill and fellow ‘Jurassic Park’ alum Jeff Goldblum reunited for a duet, giving fans of the franchise all the feels.

Jose Martinez2139 days ago
pnb rock
Music

PnB Rock Says He Was the First to Start Singing, Trapping, and Rapping: 'Stop Tryna Sound like PnB'

PnB released his album 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar' back in 2019.

tara mahadevan2304 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Responds to Drake Saying He Influenced Him to Sing

50 Cent has inspired countless rappers, and Drake recently admitted he was one of them.

Joe Price2360 days ago
Advertisement
Barack Obama
Pop Culture

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: The Former President's 10 Best Musical Moments

To celebrate former President Barack Obama's 57th birthday, we're counting down his most memorable singing moments. Obama covered everyone from Aretha Franklin to Prince, and he always stayed in tune. We love him, we miss him, and we still have the audacity to hope.

Kevin Wong2904 days ago
Jay Electronica
Music

Jay Electronica Lip-Syncing Drake's "Feel No Ways" to Erykah Badu Is a Mood

We may have to keep waiting for that album, but Jay Electronica's first Instagram post in months is still a gift that involves a 'Views' Drake song blasting for an unamused Erykah Badu.

juliarp2916 days ago
This is a picture of Dua Lipa.
Music

Dua Lipa Performs 'New Rules' and 'Homesick' on SNL

The young singer received five nominations for the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Philip Lewis3086 days ago
camila cabello getty mtv
Music

Camila Cabello's First Solo Album 'Camila' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Camila Cabello is the first woman in three years to hit No. 1 with her debut album.

Eric Skelton3099 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App