Latest Stories
Ginuwine Sings ‘So Anxious’ a Cappella in L.A. After Lip-Syncing Claims Go Viral
The R&B star cut the music mid-show and addressed viral criticism before proving his vocals live to the crowd.
Drake Calls Dad Dennis Graham His ‘Favorite Singer’ During Birthday Party Duet
The 6 God sang two songs with his dad onstage.
Marsha Ambrosius Says Falsetto Outro on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" Was Actually Her
The singer initially shared a post about her singing the outro in 2020.
Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off ‘Masked Singer’ Stage When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed: ‘I’m Done’
In the latest episode of the sing-and-reveal talent show, the comedian walks offstage after the former mayor of New York is revealed as a contestant.
Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Performs "Ain't No Way" During 'American Idol' Audition
Grace Franklin performed "Killing Me Softly" and "Ain't No Way," a song from her late grandmother Aretha Franklin, during her 'American Idol' audition.
YG, T.I., and Others Praise Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Singing "I Will Always Love You"
Emani Asghedom’s rendition, shared by Chyna Hussle, has since picked up some traction on social media and seen love from a few of Nipsey's friends.
T-Pain Insists He Has Nothing But Respect for Usher Following 'This Is Pop' Interview
During a sit-down for the Netflix docuseries, T-Pain recalled Usher's critical comments about his use of Auto-Tune, sending him into a years-long depression.
'Jurassic Park' Fans Can't Get Enough of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Duet
Sam Neill and fellow ‘Jurassic Park’ alum Jeff Goldblum reunited for a duet, giving fans of the franchise all the feels.
PnB Rock Says He Was the First to Start Singing, Trapping, and Rapping: 'Stop Tryna Sound like PnB'
PnB released his album 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar' back in 2019.
50 Cent Responds to Drake Saying He Influenced Him to Sing
50 Cent has inspired countless rappers, and Drake recently admitted he was one of them.
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: The Former President's 10 Best Musical Moments
To celebrate former President Barack Obama's 57th birthday, we're counting down his most memorable singing moments. Obama covered everyone from Aretha Franklin to Prince, and he always stayed in tune. We love him, we miss him, and we still have the audacity to hope.
Jay Electronica Lip-Syncing Drake's "Feel No Ways" to Erykah Badu Is a Mood
We may have to keep waiting for that album, but Jay Electronica's first Instagram post in months is still a gift that involves a 'Views' Drake song blasting for an unamused Erykah Badu.
Dua Lipa Performs 'New Rules' and 'Homesick' on SNL
The young singer received five nominations for the 2018 BRIT Awards.
Camila Cabello's First Solo Album 'Camila' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
Camila Cabello is the first woman in three years to hit No. 1 with her debut album.