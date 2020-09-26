Javicia Leslie is giving fans a surprise glimpse at her historic DC Comics role.

On Friday, the 33-year-old actress posted the first image of her character Ryan Wilder in the Batwoman suit: "Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go..." she captioned the photo, which showed her rocking the bat mask and red hair. "But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit."

Leslie is currently in Vancouver filming the second season of the CW's Batwoman, which she joined just several months ago. The actress took on the titular role shortly after actress Ruby Rose announced she was exiting the series. In wake of Rose's departure, the network indicated they would recast Batwoman with an actress who, like Rose, was a member of the LGBTQ community.

Leslie, who will also be the first Black actress to portray a live-action Batwoman, reflected on her casting in an interview with Deadline.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television," she said in a statement, "and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

Photos from a purported Batwoman shoot surfaced on social media this week. The blurry images show Leslie's Wilder looking distressed at a convenience store during what appears to be a robbery. You can check out the pictures below.

Batwoman season 2 will return to the CW in 2021.