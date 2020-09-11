There's reportedly been a cast shakeup for Olivia Wilde's much-anticipated film, Don't Worry, Darling, and there's no doubt some fans will be torn.

According to Deadline, Shia LaBeouf has exited the psychological thriller due to undisclosed scheduling conflicts. The lead role will be filled by singer-songwriter and former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Though he's mostly known for his musical outputs, Styles did garner critical acclaim for his role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 WWII drama Dunkirk. Insiders told Deadline that Warner Bros. executives were "blown away by his acting chops in" the Oscar-nominated film and that Wilde was impressed with Styles following their initial meeting.

The 23-year-old English artist joins a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Pine.

There aren't many details about Don't Worry, Darling's plot, however. It's logline simply reads: "A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath." Pugh will reportedly portray the housewife, Styles will take on the role of the husband, and Pine will play a leader of a mysterious cult.

The original version of the script was written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, with rewrites by Katie Silberman. There's no word on when exactly Don't Worry, Darling will premiere, but production is expected to begin in the fall. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.