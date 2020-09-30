NBC and Gabrielle Union have reached an "amicable resolution" regarding the latter's allegations of harassment, racism, and general workplace toxicity.

As reported back in June, Union had filed a harassment complaint against NBC Universal and others behind the production of America's Got Talent following months of attempted negotiations. At the time, the complaint—filed with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing—was described as being a "precursor" to an eventual lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that a settlement had been reached between the two parties, though the details of that agreement have not been made public. Back in May, Union spoke at length with the publication about the experiences she faced on AGT, including alleged health code violations by Simon Cowell in the form of on-set cigarette use and an alleged instance of former Tonight Show host Jay Leno telling a racist joke.

"We've reached an amicable resolution," reps for NBC and Union said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

In the aforementioned piece from May in which Union detailed what she described as an environment of toxicity and harassment, the L.A.'s Finest star said her main goal was to bring about an inclusive and healthier workplace for all.

"At the end of all this, my goal is real change—and not just on this show but for the larger parent company," she said at the time. "It starts from the top down."

Earlier this month, Union hosted an all-Black reading of the Friends episode "The One Where No One’s Ready" featuring Sterling K. Brown and more. The Zoom-conducted special was put together in support of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative.