Gabrielle Union just confirmed that her classic 2000s cheerleading movie Bring It On starring herself, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Bradford has a sequel in the works.

While speaking with James Corden on his late night show, Union revealed that some of the OG cast were doing a panel earlier this week, and responded in unison in agreement when asked if they would be interested in doing a sequel.

“It’s absolutely going to happen," Union said during the interview. "I think its because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

The Netflix show the Union was referring to is a docuseries which focuses on five individual cheer team members and dives into the history of the sport, the formation of the National Cheerleaders Association, and the inner workings of modern cheerleading from their perspectives.

It makes sense why Union and the rest of the cast would feel inspired by the Netflix show to want to continue working on the Bring It On franchise, and while there is no official word on where it is with production or what company might pick it up, the news is exciting nonetheless.