Chadwick Boseman was buried in his home state of South Carolina earlier this month.

The actor passed away on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. According to Associated Press, his death certificate revealed that he passed away from multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause being colon cancer.

“The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed,” the AP reports. “Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.”

His hometown honored Boseman on Sept. 3, with a memorial service at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater. According to WKRN, the daughter of James Brown and Boseman’s pastor were among the speakers at the ceremony. A showing of Black Panther also followed the memorial.

Boseman had undergone surgery to have the cancer removed following his diagnosis in 2016; however, this March, he had laparoscopic surgery after it metastasized. He found out he had stage three colon cancer in 2016, and kept it a secret from everyone but his family, while also shooting 10 of his most major films, including Black Panther, Marshall, and his final for Netflix Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

He was born in Anderson in 1976 and later graduated from Howard University. He then moved to California to pursue an acting career.