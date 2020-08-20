The power was cut off this week at a Hollywood Hills home connected to TikTok personality Bryce Hall.

The mansion is said to be rented by Hall and fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray, per a New York Times report filed Wednesday night by Taylor Lorenz. The report notes that this is not the same residence where a party took place on Aug. 14 and resulted in widely condemned social media footage. That instance of coronavirus-related idiocy occurred at another rental home in the Encino area. The Hollywood Hills residence, however, has also been the site of multiple house parties.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti commented on this development in a tweet, explaining that he had authorized the city to disconnect utility service at a Hollywood Hills residence. He did not mention who was living at the residence, though he did add that it had been the location of large parties that represented a "flagrant violation" of current public health orders and related guidelines.

As of Wednesday night, Lorenz was reporting that the power had been turned off only at the Hills-set "rental home" in question. The disconnection of utilities authorization, however, also includes (or will include) the disconnection of water and gas services.

In an extended statement, Mayor Garcetti pointed to the importance of refraining from currently-very-dumb shit like parties as part of a united effort of getting the pandemic control in the Los Angeles area, and beyond.

"With more than 2,000 Angelenos—and over 170,000 Americans—lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus," he said. "That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk."