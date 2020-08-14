Though we still won't be able to get our eyes on Matt Reeves' The Batman until October of next year, we can at least take solace in the fact that the more we learn about it, the more it sounds like this take on the troubled plight of Bruce Wayne could very well absolutely rule.

The latest word supporting this theory comes from script co-writer Mattson Tomlin, who recently spoke with Den of Geek about how his and Reeves' approach differs from the Batmans of yore.

"I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he's doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways," Tomlin, who noted that this is a notcieably "younger" take on the character, said. "I think that's all I can say without getting yelled at."

Tomlin also pointed to Reeves' filmography as one that always aims to find "the soul" of a character rather than just hinge itself on the power of action sequences.

Star Robert Pattinson has hinted at a similar assessment of the script, including in a December 2019 interview with Today in which he famously pointed out the differences between a character like Batman and the "superheroes" he so often gets lumped in with despite having absolutely zero "magical powers."

The Batman hits theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. Next up, you can catch Pattinson in the Netflix drama The Devil All the Time this September. And if you haven't already done so, his turn in Robert Eggers' 2019 horror entry The Lighthouse alongside Willem Dafoe is not to be missed.