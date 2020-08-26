Ahead of the release of Tenet in U.S. theaters this September, Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Featuring interviews with the cast, including John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and Robert Pattinson, the new featurette shows just how much craft went into the blockbuster thriller. There's discussion over how the time manipulation element came into play, the stunt work some of the actors had to endure, and a closer look at some of the real international locations where the film was shot.

The featurette even shares a brief preview of a sequence featuring a real plane crashing into a building. As the team working on Tenet revealed, it was all achieved with pratical effects and a real plane. "No one's doing this stuff," remarked Pattinson.

Though Tenet is already in theaters in the United Kingdom as of Wednesday, the pandemic resulted in multiple delays stateside. Though it's finally set to open on Sept. 3, Tom Cruise just couldn't wait that long.

In a video he shared on Twitter, Cruise documents his trip to a London theater to watch Tenet. "Great to be back in a movie theater everybody," he says in the video. "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it." Reviews have ranged from positive to glowing, so it's no surprise that Cruise was so eager to catch it on a big screen.

Catch Tenet when it hits theaters next month.