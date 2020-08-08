Excellent news, Succession fans: The hit HBO series will begin season 3 production before the end of the year—that is, if everything goes as planned.

Co-executive producer Jesse Armstrong shared some updates about the forthcoming season in an interview with Variety. He told the outlet that the team was looking to begin shooting in New York City sometime before Christmas; However, he stressed that nothing has been finalized.

"Who knows if that'll come about," he said, "but that's the plan at the moment."

Succession was supposed to begin filming season 3 back in April. But, like almost every other production, shooting was postponed indefinitely due to the global pandemic, which may be addressed in the upcoming season.

"I think it’s a thing that everybody’s aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days," series star Sarah Snook told Variety. "Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitizer, those things that have become part of our daily lives, those things maybe, but nothing that is so overt that is going to really tackle it head on, because that’s not the show. We want to see the Roys doing the thing that they’ve been doing that we love, not pivoting towards a pandemic story.

Succession recently secured 18 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, two nods in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), three nods Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Keiran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Snook).