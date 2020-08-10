Robert Pattinson, whose Willem Dafoe collab The Lighthouse is arguably the pivotal quarantine film, really tried to sneak away from the Tenet set to bag up a little screen test for The Batman.

To do so, as mentioned in a recent Tenet feature from the Irish Times, Pattinson understandably attempted to present a total fabrication to director Christopher Nolan. Nolan, of course, has his own relationship with the Batman cinematic universe.

"It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," Pattinson said in the feature. "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test—I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'It's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?'"

As has been well-documented, the path to a U.S. release for Tenet has been fraught with fuckery thanks to our country's total fumbling of COVID-19 response efforts. Following a number of delays, Nolan's latest epic—which also counts John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki among its cast—is now due to open internationally on Aug. 26 ahead of a planned Sept. 3 very-select-cities-only release here in the States.

In a recent chat with Mr Porter, Washington open up a bit about how the understandable (but no less disappointing) delays the film has faced in the pandemic era impacted him and his collaborators.

"You think it's going to happen and they keep pushing it back," he said. "That can be disheartening. But it's like your child. You want to send it to the best school, even if you have to wait a semester."

The Batman, meanwhile, also ran into its own set of coronavirus-related problems. Matt Reeves' film is now set to open in October 2021.