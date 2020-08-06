It's official. The John Wick franchise will receive a fifth installment.

Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer confirmed the news to Deadline on Thursday, stating chapters 4 and 5 would be shot consecutively next year, once Keanu Reeves is available.

"We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year."

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hit theatres in May 2019. The film, which stars Reeves as the titular assassin, racked in $326.7 million and the global box office last year. Director Chad Stahelski teased the fourth installment during a May 2020 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, stating the next sequel may feature scenes that were cut from Parabellum.

[T]here were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived [for 3], but we just didn't have room for them. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," he said. "[A]t some point, when we think Mr. Wick has run his course, I’m sure his demise will be epic, but until then, we’re going to keep doing chapters and just tell the story..."

John Wick 4 is slated to premiere May 27, 2022 on Memorial Day weekend.