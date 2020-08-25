GG Group, founded in 2018 by notable gaming industry figures Billy Levy and Zack Zeldin with eSports entrepreneur Steven Salz, is looking ahead to the future of the business with the impending rollout of the next chapter in its increasingly compelling story.

The coming months will see a number of announcements related to Chaos Esports Club, which was acquired by GG Group and has notably bagged an estimated $5 million in competitive tournament winnings over the past five years.

GG Group's efforts also boast a team of top-tier tastemakers and entrepreneurs in their own right including Pusha-T, Logic, and Upscale Vandal. Per the company, which named Ramon Gamble as president this year, these co-owners are "actively" involved in the development of future brand activities that will both grow the business and elevate the idea of core audience engagement.

Moving forward, GG's aim is to use the Chaos platform to provide authentic and immersive content related to gaming that spans livestream events, short-form features, and more. Additionally, the team is committed to the push for social equity in the eSports world and gaming at large by positioning itself as a "resource for good" with a goal of creating change.

“I’ve been a part of this ownership group close to two years now and since the beginning my main call to action was to focus on the lack of inclusion and diversity in the gaming industry," Pusha-T told Complex. "As we’ve been developing the new infrastructure leading up to a relaunch, I just felt there was no better time to harp on our namesake then when there’s actual Chaos erupting outside. Any business I’m a part of has to be proactive in using its resources and platform to support the fight against social injustice.”

The GG umbrella also counts Do Not Peek Entertainment among its ranks. The full-suite production studio marks a link-up with award-winning eSports figure Scott Smith and Jason Baker.

Put another way, GG—by way of Chaos, Do Not Peek, and a top-tier team of revered creatives—is on the verge of something truly special. Keep it locked to the Chaos site for more to come soon.