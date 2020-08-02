Page Six reports dozens of fans gathered together Saturday night to pay their respects to Naya Rivera at Lake Piru. Rivera’s body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13, five days after her 4-year-old son was spotted alone in a boat and she was nowhere to be found.

The vigil was organized by the late actress’ Twitter fan page known as the Naya Army, and included people traveling from as far as Indiana to remember the Glee star.

KCBS-TV reports tables were set up to display photos and messages, some of which will be left at the site as part of a memorial, while others will be sent to Rivera's family. Those in attendance listened to her songs, and released white balloons that had "Forever in our hearts" written on them across the lake.

We don’t want to give too much away we want you to enjoy the full experience later today but some behind the scenes #NayasFanMemorial pic.twitter.com/e1zHWwFje6 — 🦋 (@chanelinblack) August 2, 2020

A small funeral service for Naya was held on July 24 where she was laid to rest.