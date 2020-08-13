Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios have teamed up to deliver Welcome to the Blumhouse, a series of eight movies that will be produced by both studios. The films coming out of the initiative are all by budding filmmakers in the horror/thriller genre.

Specializing in unnerving cinema, Blumhouse has been a leader in the field with movies like Us, The Invisible Man, and most recently the Kevin Bacon-starring You Should Have Left. In this latest partnership, up-and-coming filmmakers will be able to show off their storytelling skills on one of the genre's biggest stages.

"We are excited to launch Welcome to the Blumhouse with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video," co-head of movies for Amazon Studios Julie Rapaport said. "This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television. These chilling stories have something for everyone—ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike—and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

Welcome to the Blumhouse is set to kick off on Oct. 6, with four of the eight movies releasing this year and the following four released next year. The first batch is comprised of The Lie (directed by Veena Sud), Black Box (Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.), Evil Eye (Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani), and Nocturne (Zu Quirke).

Amazon describes The Lie as a story of a family whose "teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, [leading] two desperate parents [to] attempt to cover up the horrific crime." Black Box features the graceful Phylicia Rashad and is about a man who loses his wife and memory following a car crash, then undergoes an experimental treatment that leaves him questioning who he is.

Evil Eye will center around "a seemingly perfect romance [that] turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past." The final film of the first four, Nocturne, is hyped thusly: "Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate."

"We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained," said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents of Blumhouse Television. "And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience. Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films."

The second half of films to come out of Welcome to the Blumhouse has yet to be announced.