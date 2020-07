Pour one out for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which has been "delayed indefinitely". If you're not sure what that means, Frazier and Khal have some ideas, and Frazier isn't going to like them. With the loss of this year's major summer blockbuster, Frazier and Khal then dive into their hazy memories of classic summer moviegoing experiences from their youth, and then later dive into their Letterboxd to give you a glimpse of what they've been checking out.