Kelly Preston, 57, has died.

In a statement shared early Monday, a family spokesperson said that the Jerry Maguire and Twins star had died Sunday morning following a two-year fight with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family spokesperson told People. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston's most recent role saw her starring alongside husband John Travolta in Gotti, directed by Kevin Connolly.

Preston is also survived by two children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin. In 2009, her and Travolta's son Jett died at the age of 16.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Travolta thanked the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, as well as family and friends, for their consistent support in recent years.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he said. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while."

RIP.