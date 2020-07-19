Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have just reportedly welcomed their second child after managing to keep the pregnancy a secret for quite a while. Daily Mail reports that Biel had a baby boy earlier this week, and that the family are now spending time with him and their eldest son, Silas.

Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild.

It's worth noting that both Biel and Timberlake have not been pictured in public since March, and with the onset of COVID-19 impacting everyone's day-to-day lives and forcing people into self-quarantine, it appears as though the two took the newly found private time to nurture the pregnancy as well. The couple may be staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana.

During Biel's first pregnancy back in 2015, the two were very active on social media during most of the time, publicly speaking on it as well. The two are still active on social media, but Timberlake hasn't posted any recent pictures of him with his wife at all.

Semi-recently, Timberlake was also a guest on Hot Ones in April where he joined in Sean Evans to talk about his expansive acting and music careers.

There are no images of Biel and Timberlake's new child, but its welcoming news that they were able to expand their family, even amidst a global pandemic.