Hailey Baldwin received flak recently after a viral TikTok video accused her of being "not nice" to the staff at a Manhattan restaurant. After the video, which saw a hostess airing her grievances, started to gain traction online, Hailey responded and personally apologized to the hostess for her behavior.

"This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," said Julia Carolan, who uploaded the video to the platform. The TikTok was part of a series of videos in which she rated the interactions she had with celebrities while working at the restaurant, which she didn't name. "I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" In the comments section of the post, Hailey wrote that she is "so sorry" if she gave off "bad vibes or a bad attitude." She added, "That's not ever my intention!!! Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better."

She wrote that she hopes to apologize in person at some point down the line, prompting Julia Carolan to respond to Hailey's comment. "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," she replied. "Thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over."

In May, Hailey Baldwin faced another controversy after a doctor suggested that she underwent plastic surgery on her face. Upon hearing these claims, both her and her husband Justin Bieber threatened to sue the doctor.