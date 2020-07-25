Many Americans have conceded to the fact that they're voting for Joe Biden not because he's a great person, but because he's the lesser of the two evils. But just because some want President Donald Trump out of the office doesn't mean Joe Biden has free reign to spew out false narratives.

On Thursday, Charlamagne Tha God gave the presidential nominee the not-so honorable honor of being named the "Donkey of the Day" after claiming Donald Trump was the first "racist" President.

"I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place,' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?" Charlamagne said, per The Hill.

During a town hall event on Wednesday, Biden claimed there had been racist elected officials that have tried to run for president, but Trump was the only one that succeeded. Biden then used the way the president has been handling the coronavirus as an example.

"No sitting president has ever done this," Biden said. "Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has."

This stance confused listeners—especially Black voters. Not only were there 12 presidents that owned slaves—eight to do so while in office—but there were also several other presidents to admit to/participate in racist behavior openly. For example, President Harry S. Truman briefly joined to Ku Klux Klan and admitted to doing so under the guise of political positioning. Knowing this, Charlamagne decided to urge Biden to move forward with his campaign before his "revisionist history" turns off Black voters.

"Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you," Charlamagne said. "You know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option."

This incident isn't the first time Biden has shoved his foot into his mouth. In May, the candidate received a wave of backlash after he said that any Black person considering Trump "ain't Black." Being told what is and isn't Black from a white male didn't sit well with viewers. And ironically, he made this comment during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.