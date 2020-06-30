Netflix announced Tuesday that Ozark will return for a fourth and final season that will be split into two parts, consisting of seven episodes each.

“We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right,” showrunner and executive producer Chris Mandy said in a statement. “It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser clip that pays homage to the award-winning and critically-acclaimed show’s opening credits scene. However, unlike the traditional Ozark format, we weren’t provided with four symbols that foreshadow what we can expect.

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," series star Jason Bateman added. "I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

A premiere date for Season 4 of Ozark has not been revealed yet, which means now's as good a time as any to watch season 3, which was recently named of our best seasons of television of the year.