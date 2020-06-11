It's June. And that means that finally, after years of waiting and multiple delays, The Last of Us Part II is finally here. Soon, we'll get to play as Ellie, who's taking bloody revenge in a fungus-infected world.



Not since Red Dead Redemption 2 has a single game been this hyped; even leaks can't kill the anticipation. For better or for worse, Naughty Dog's developers have been working on this title for six years. And soon enough, we'll learn whether it was worth it. The visual craft is undeniable, of course. But will the narrative and the gameplay stand on their own?



And if surviving in an infected world hits a bit too close to home, there are lots of other games--free monthly games, remakes of classics, and Animal Crossing--to provide a sense of normalcy and routine.



Here is your video game news roundup for June 2020.

XBox Gold Free Games

XBox One

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (June 1 - June 30)

In this platformer game, which originally debuted on the Nintendo 3DS you play as a half-genie who lost her powers and must fight pirates to get them back.

Coffee Talk - (June 16 - July 15)

You run a coffee shop for humans, elves, and orcs, where you serve customers their favorite drinks and listen to their problems.

Xbox 360 (backwards compatible)

Destroy All Humans! (June 1 - June 15)

A tongue-in cheek satire, this classic adventure game from 2005 places you in the role of aliens, who land on earth to acquire human DNA. Play with Jetpacks, Disintegrator Rays, Anal Probes, and more.

Sine Mora (June 16 - June 30)

An old school arcade-esque shooter with incredible graphics, this game is a classic scroll-to-the-right-and-destroy-everything-that-moves experience.

Playstation Plus Free Games

Star Wars Battlefront II (June 2 - July 6)

This game is the closest we've come to inhabiting a Star Wars movie. Notable locations like Naboo and Hoth collide with notable characters like Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren. It plays like a highlight reel of the Skywalker Saga's finest moments.

Call of Duty: WWII (June 2 - July 6)

After going futuristic with Advanced Warfare, the Call of Duty team went back to their roots for this game, released in 2017. It was critically acclaimed for its direct, no-nonsense gameplay; the Call of Duty developers know not to fix something that isn't broken.

Google Stadia Free Games For June 2020

Get Packed (June 1)

Eviction and relocation is never this fun in real life. A couch co-op, this game puts you and a buddy in the role of movers, who must pack people's possessions into a moving truck without damaging them.

Little Nightmares (June 1)

A puzzle-platformer with a horror edge, this game casts you in the role of a little girl in a raincoat, who must escape a monster-laden dreamscape known as The Maw.

Superhot (June 1)

A first-person shooter with an exceptional gimmick; the pace of your enemies and bullets speed up and slow down depending on how fast you are moving. Creative, artsy, and cool, this allows for strategy alongside accuracy.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake (June 1)

A remake of a classic shooter from 1995, where you ride atop a dragon. Think Star Fox, but with fire-breathers instead of Arwings.

The Elder Scrolls Online (June 16)

The long-standing MMORPG is coming to Stadia. The base game and the Morrowind expansion are both free; if you want to go further than that, you'll have to pony up.

Animal Crossing Updates (June 1)

It's a new month, which means that several fish are leaving the northern and southern hemispheres, and several more are arriving, ripe for the catch. Check out the most updated lists and set aside a few hours.

The Outer Worlds - Switch release (June 5)

This first-person shooter with RPG elements features an alternate timeline reality, in which Teddy Roosevelt never became president and business trusts control people's lives. Narratively complex, dialogue-driven and clever, the game debuts on the Switch this month.

PC Gaming Show (June 6)

A massive showcase for trailers, hardware announcements and Q&As with developers, the PC Gaming Show will broadcast remotely on Twitch. Last year, the show featured new trailers or breaking information on the new Warframe expansion, Baldur's Gate III, Maneater, and Zombie Army 4.

EA Play Live (June 11)

Another remote, massive game showcase, EA Play Live is soldiering on despite the social distancing. Last year's conference was anchored by footage of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Expect another big, headline-grabbing announcement at this year's conference as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire (June 11)

Very likely, this online conference will feature hands-on gameplay from the long-gestating Cyberpunk 2077. Starring Keanu Reeves, the game has been hyped as a hyper-detailed, unrivaled cyberpunk experience. We'll finally get to visit Night City in person on September 17.

Desperados III (June 16)

This is a Wild Western stealth game with a top-down perspective. Think Metal Gear Solid, right down to the 'vision cones' of the outlaws you're fighting against, and the bombs and objects you use to distract your opponents. Like most stealth games, it's not for the faint-of-heart; check it out if you want a challenge.

The Last of Us Part II (June 19)

Developer Naughty Dog claims that 2013's The Last of Us was a game about love. And correspondingly, The Last of Us Part II, which will release on June 19 is about hate. Based on the released game trailers so far, they weren't kidding. The violence feels personal and intimate, in a way that feels uncomfortable and guilt-provoking. Your human enemies struggle and kick when you grab them. They have conversations amongst themselves. They can be almost likeable, but beware. In a post-apocalyptic world, the humans are just as, if not more dangerous than, the zombies.

Metroid Prime Trilogy - Rumor (June 19)

It's only a rumor at this point, but Swedish retailer Inet posted (and later took down) an announcement that Metroid Prime Trilogy would arrive on the Switch on June 19. This is a collection of three classic games, all starring intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran: Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (June 23)

A remake of the original game on Playstation 2, Xbox, and Gamecube, the "Rehydrated" version of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom features crisp graphics, massive boss characters, and Spongebob's specific brand of anarchic, mischievous humor. The 3D Mario games (particularly Galaxy) are a direct, obvious inspiration.