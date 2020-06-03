HBO's Lovecraft Country, helmed by Underground's Misha Green, gave Matt Ruff fans a deeper look at what's to come with the release of a new teaser for the impending series on Wednesday.

The latest teaser arrives one month after HBO released the first glimpse at the horror/drama series, which marks an adaptation of Ruff's acclaimed 2016 novel of the same name. In response to calls for the network to simply release the series early amid a virus-spurred binge season, Green said she also wished that were a possibility "but VFX worlds and monsters take a grip to finish," not to mention the fact that she understandably didn't want to wait an entire season for dragons to show up.

The series stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael K. Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Abbey Lee, and more. Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams are aboard as executive producers on the series, which carries both Monkeypaw and Bad Robot credits, as well as Warner Bros. Television.

The 10-episode series premieres in August. The first episode sees direction from Yann Demange, whose recent work includes the 2018 Richard Wershe Jr. biopic White Boy Rick.

Green is on record as having previously touted Lovecraft Country as being "unlike anything else" on TV. If the first pair of teasers shared by HBO are any indication, Green wasn't kidding.