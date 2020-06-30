On Tuesday, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to Twitter and apologized for posting a message demanding justice for Breonna Taylor that featured a questionable photo.

In an attempt to seek justice for the 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by Louisville police, Lili Reinhart posted a photo of herself in which she's topless.

"Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," the actress said in the now-deleted post.

The post didn't sit well with people who felt like Reinhart did not use her platform responsibly.

After facing backlash, Reinhart tweeted out an apology to those who were offended by her effort.

"I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," she wrote. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended."

Reinhart has been active in the Black Lives Matter protests and supported black castmates who are upset with the way the media portrays them. Yet she understands that her latest post was "tone deaf."

"I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better," she continued. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."