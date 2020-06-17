Kristen Stewart will portray Princess Diana in an upcoming drama that's aiming to begin production next year.

Right now the movie's title is Spencer, Deadline reports, on account of that being the late Princess' maiden name. It's set to be directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously helmed 2016's Natalie Portman-starring Jackie, which focused on former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy following the assassination of her husband, JFK.

Spencer will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market. The plot will reportedly be focused on "a critical weekend" in which Diana makes a decision to leave her husband, Prince Charles, while vacationing with the British Royals around Christmastime.

Though it's something you probably knew, we'll acknowledge aging/the generational divide right here by summarizing that the Princess of Wales married into the British Royals. She died in an August 1997 car crash in Paris while her driver was attempting to flee the paparazzi.

Production for the film is expected to begin in 2021. Stewart's most recent credits include starring roles in Underwater, Seberg (where she also played a real-life person, Jean Seberg), and the Charlie's Angels reboot. Her next film, Happiest Season, is currently in post-production.