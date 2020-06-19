AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that 450 of its locations (out of more than 600) will be re-opening on July 15, nearly four months after the movie theater chain closed nationwide in response to COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reports.

As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus to varying degrees, AMC Theatres wants to assure moviegoers that they will be taking social distancing into account by blocking out every other row, and initially allowing only 30 percent capacity at each showing. AMC Theatres plans on gradually increasing the amount of guests per screening in the coming months with the goal of half capacity by Labor Day, and a full auditorium by Thanksgiving.

The closed environment of a theater leads to the obvious question surrounding mask usage inside the auditorium. While employees will be required to wear a face covering, undergo a temperature check, and a screening to see if they show symptoms related to coronavirus, none of these requirements will be extended to guests.

AMC Theaters CEO and president Adam Aron said the chain will abide by a state’s requirement to wear a face covering, but didn’t want to force this safety measure onto its visitors.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron said. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

AMC Theatres will also sell masks for $1.

The movie theater chain has partnered with The Clorox Company and sought the help of Harvard University’s School of Public Health to figure out the best approach to making the theater-going experience as safe as possible in this strange new world we find ourselves in.

AMC Theatres will also implement other procedures, such as extra time between showings to ensure disinfection of the auditorium, imploring guests to use online ticketing and kiosks to limit interactions with their staff, and creating one-way foot traffic to help keep people a safe distance away from one another.