Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette posted an apology on her Instagram Stories Sunday, after recording herself saying the N-word on IG Live as she tried to remember the lyrics to the Roddy Ricch-featuring song "Rockstar" by DaBaby.

"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have ready your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

The moment was taken from Brown's own Instagram Live Saturday night, where she was intermittently reciting the hook of "Rockstar." After noticing comments that claimed she said the N-word, a confused Brown responded that she was unaware of her mistake before delivering a half-hearted apology that led to her being in denial that she ever said it and even trying to put the blame on her brother Patrick.

"I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god. I've never used that word," she later said, per E! Online. "I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."

Brown was called out by both fans and colleagues, including fellow Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

After failing to find love in the 23rd season of The Bachelor, Brown was featured in Season 15 of The Bachelorette. She also represented her home state of Alabama at Miss USA 2018, but didn't make it to the top 15.