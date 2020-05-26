Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not pleased with a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who’s alleged that Baldwin has had some work done.

Over the weekend, Dr. Daniel Barrett posted a TikTok video that implied Baldwin has underwent plastic surgery on her face. The Biebers’ lawyers have since sent Barrett a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that he hasn’t been given permission to use Baldwin’s name, image, and likeness in his video, which he's also using to promote his practice. They also allege that he has “spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery,” TMZ reports.

The couple’s legal team says that the video includes a number of other offenses, such as “misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement” and more.

In addition to those accusations, Barrett has been hit with copyright infringement for using lyrics from Bieber’s song “Sorry” in the TikTok caption.

In the video, the plastic surgeon compares multiple photos of Baldwin side-by-side, including one from 2011, one from 2016, and more recent pictures. He then notes the cosmetic changes he believes she’s had, specifically pointing to her nose, chin, and lips.

The Biebers are insisting that Barrett removes the video and announces a public retraction in the next 24 hours, or they will pursue further legal action.

Barrett told TMZ that he doesn’t think his video was defamatory, and he thinks it’s “crazy” that the Biebers are coming after him like this. He says his video is educational and he won’t take it down—and he’s prepared to take any legal proceedings head-on.

It appears that Barrett created the video after Baldwin responded to an Instagram user who alleged she's had plastic surgery, writing, “I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”