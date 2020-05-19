TMZ reports Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead inside their apartment in Las Vegas last Wednesday. Their cause of death is currently unknown.

Boyce was known for his role as Tyler in the 2008 film Twilight, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. His most memorable scene was nearly hitting Stewart's character Bella with his van before Edward (Pattinson) came to her rescue with a life-saving stiff arm.

Boyce starred in only one other project, a short titled Apocalypse in 2018. In a Facebook post confirming Boyce's death, his mother Lisa Wayne shared that her son was in the process of working towards his passion of starting a wing business called West Wings where he would name certain flavors after rappers from the West Coast. Wayne said Adepoju served as his assistant.

"Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I'd continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life," she wrote. "You told me that you didn't want me to work, you wanted to take care of me." Boyce has a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya while Adepoju leaves behind her son, Egypt. A GoFundMe has been created to help cover Natalie's funeral expenses.