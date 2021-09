When Chicago’s SoloSam sits down with Pigeons & Planes’ John W to talk about his career, he isn’t expecting a surprise. But that’s exactly what he gets when one of hip-hop’s most legendary producers drops in to share some music tips. Check the footage above to see who surprises SoloSam and how the up-and-comer even scores some digital drum kits from the legend. That’s one way to get a SunRise Surprise!